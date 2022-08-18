Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG) Insider Purchases A$88,991.81 in Stock

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG – Get Rating) insider Sheila McGregor purchased 19,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.63 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of A$88,991.81 ($62,232.04).

Insurance Australia Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insurance Australia Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Insurance Australia Group’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited operates as a general insurance company in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

