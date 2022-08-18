Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

IBP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.40.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 1.2 %

IBP opened at $103.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day moving average is $92.63. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $141.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 50.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $251,715.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 87.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

