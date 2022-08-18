Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Acquires $1,707,935.20 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 18,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707,935.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,117,411 shares in the company, valued at $386,707,241.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

On Wednesday, August 17th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 27,096 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,482.08.

On Friday, May 27th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,962,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,795,600.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.32 per share, with a total value of $3,892,800.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.01 per share, with a total value of $3,880,400.00.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $94.13 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.7% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,099,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,681,000 after purchasing an additional 556,083 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 379.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,939,000 after purchasing an additional 324,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 408,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,515,000 after purchasing an additional 101,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 737.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 77,534 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.