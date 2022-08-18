Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Sells 813 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $62,137.59. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Zendesk Price Performance
ZEN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.59. 2,607,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,709. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.83. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.16 and a 1 year high of $136.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zendesk
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,030 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,064,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
Zendesk Company Profile
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zendesk (ZEN)
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- Why Healthy Retail Sales Numbers Bode Well for Coke and Pepsi
Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.