Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Sells 813 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $62,137.59. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zendesk Price Performance

ZEN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.59. 2,607,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,709. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.83. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.16 and a 1 year high of $136.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zendesk

A number of analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk to $77.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JMP Securities cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,030 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,064,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Articles

