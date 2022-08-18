Insider Selling: Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Sells $521,169.00 in Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $521,169.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,505.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Woodward Stock Performance

Woodward stock opened at $103.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.26. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

WWD has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 748.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $837,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 53,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

