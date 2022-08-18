Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $865,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,965,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,017,898.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, August 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $855,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $704,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $459,500.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $434,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $917,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $354,000.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 31,210 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $272,463.30.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $300,400.00.

VZIO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,376. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -60.40, a P/E/G ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.70. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after buying an additional 1,629,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,686,000 after buying an additional 89,989 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,291,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 573,233 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of VIZIO to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

