Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Sells $128,000.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,600 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Trupanion Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.77. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.65 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 199,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 55,195 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trupanion Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

