Insider Selling: Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Insider Sells $26,775.00 in Stock

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) insider James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $26,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,466 shares in the company, valued at $466,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE SMLP opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($9.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.06 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 25.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 9.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 19.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 42.6% in the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMLP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

