Insider Selling: Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Insider Sells 3,465 Shares of Stock

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $79,798.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

STER traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.96. 110,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,845. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86. Sterling Check Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Check Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STER. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sterling Check by 53.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,685,000 after buying an additional 1,860,674 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the fourth quarter valued at $25,656,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the first quarter valued at $15,306,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Check by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after buying an additional 422,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the second quarter valued at $3,145,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

