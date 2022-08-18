Insider Selling: ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $278,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,685,238.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SFBS stock opened at $92.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.03. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.52 and a 12-month high of $97.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 46.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,348,000 after purchasing an additional 470,098 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,484,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,992,000 after purchasing an additional 460,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,867,000 after purchasing an additional 245,142 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $11,435,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 74,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

