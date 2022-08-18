Insider Selling: Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) VP Sells 383 Shares of Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $35,756.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Safety Insurance Group Price Performance
Shares of SAFT stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.89. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,607. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $99.75.
Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.38%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
Safety Insurance Group Company Profile
Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.
Featured Articles
