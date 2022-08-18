Insider Selling: Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) VP Sells 383 Shares of Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $35,756.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SAFT stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.89. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,607. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $99.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

