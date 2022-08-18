Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $939,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,534,308.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Mac Armstrong sold 11,478 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $835,254.06.

On Thursday, August 4th, Mac Armstrong sold 47,949 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $3,366,019.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $77.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.12. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $97.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.80.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Palomar by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

