Insider Selling: nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) CFO Sells 3,591 Shares of Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,027.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $36.42 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

