Insider Selling: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Insider Sells 10,560 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $50,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,993.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance
NKTR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,390. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
