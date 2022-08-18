Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CTO Sells 11,718 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Bosworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.85. The company had a trading volume of 20,043,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,392,223. The company has a market capitalization of $469.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

