Insider Selling: LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $2,255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,677,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.82. 680,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,067. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.59 and a 12 month high of $232.47.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 186.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 39.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

