Insider Selling: HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Sells $52,425.00 in Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $52,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,449.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HNI Stock Down 0.7 %

HNI stock opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.86. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $621.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. HNI had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

HNI Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HNI. StockNews.com cut HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Sidoti downgraded HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HNI by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,268,000 after buying an additional 54,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in HNI by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,274,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HNI by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in HNI by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HNI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,890,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.