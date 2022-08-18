Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Sells 2,763 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) insider Brian Mcandrews sold 2,763 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $116,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,386. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Mcandrews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Brian Mcandrews sold 15,433 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $600,498.03.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.25. 880,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of -0.27.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GO. Cowen lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

