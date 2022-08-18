Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells 18,652 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $223,264.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 591,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,081,811.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fastly Trading Down 0.6 %

FSLY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,393,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,043. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Fastly alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 32.7% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Lane Generational LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 17.8% in the first quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 124,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 18,773 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Fastly

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLY. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Fastly to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.