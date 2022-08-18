Insider Selling: Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CLAR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.86. 3,075,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,183. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. Clarus Co. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Clarus had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLAR shares. TheStreet cut Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,195,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,879,000 after purchasing an additional 162,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,580,000 after buying an additional 42,369 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Clarus by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,533,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,122,000 after buying an additional 38,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,347,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,691,000 after buying an additional 18,727 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Clarus by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 684,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after buying an additional 66,071 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

