Insider Selling: Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Sells 34,514 Shares of Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,045,429.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,381.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAL traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.42. The company had a trading volume of 456,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,493. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.88. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $30.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.28 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Caleres

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,759 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at $15,766,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,496,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,212,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Caleres by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 841,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 249,900 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAL shares. StockNews.com cut Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Caleres to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

