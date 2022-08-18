Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Acquires 5,450 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 596,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,248,654.40.

Shares of TSE:WCP traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.14. 324,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,750. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$4.69 and a one year high of C$12.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.87. The company has a market cap of C$5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.821951 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCP. Raymond James increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$22.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.32.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

