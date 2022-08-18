Insider Buying: Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Insider Acquires A$59,479.00 in Stock

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1 – Get Rating) insider Melinda Snowden purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$8.50 ($5.94) per share, with a total value of A$59,479.00 ($41,593.71).

Megaport Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17.

About Megaport

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions; and Megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

