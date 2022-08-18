Insider Buying: HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Director Purchases 4,800 Shares of Stock

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Franklin Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of HF Sinclair stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,089.00.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 3.3 %

DINO traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,865. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.48.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet raised HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

