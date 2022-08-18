Insider Buying: Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) CEO Buys $291,441.84 in Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) CEO David C. Rockecharlie bought 18,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $291,441.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Crescent Energy Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRGY opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.71 and a beta of 2.56. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

About Crescent Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Crescent Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.