Insider Buying: Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) CEO Buys $291,441.84 in Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) CEO David C. Rockecharlie bought 18,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $291,441.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Crescent Energy Stock Up 7.0 %
Shares of NYSE CRGY opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.71 and a beta of 2.56. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Crescent Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy
About Crescent Energy
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.
Further Reading
