Insider Buying: Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) CAO Buys $28,000.00 in Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) CAO Todd Falk acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Crescent Energy Trading Up 7.0 %
Shares of NYSE:CRGY opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 96.71 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $19.65.
Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.
About Crescent Energy
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.
