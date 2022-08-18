Insider Buying: Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) CAO Buys $28,000.00 in Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) CAO Todd Falk acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CRGY opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 96.71 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

