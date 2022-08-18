Insider Buying: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Purchases $382,153.20 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke acquired 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $85.44 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $368.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.39.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.19.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,627 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.