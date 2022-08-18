Insider Buying: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Purchases $382,153.20 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke acquired 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Coinbase Global Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $85.44 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $368.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.19.
Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
Featured Articles
