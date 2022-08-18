Insider Buying: Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) CEO Purchases $92,340.00 in Stock

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Gunstream bought 18,000 shares of Alpha Teknova stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alpha Teknova Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TKNO opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of -1.05. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 43.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Alpha Teknova from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

About Alpha Teknova

(Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

See Also

