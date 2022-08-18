Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 213,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 41,232 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 46,481 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 97,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 23,994 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJUN opened at $31.05 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $32.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84.

