Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Stock Price Down 10%

Infrastructure India PLC (LON:IIP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). 8,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 108,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Infrastructure India Trading Down 10.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97. The stock has a market cap of £3.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10.

Infrastructure India Company Profile

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

