Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $245.99

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 245.99 ($2.97) and traded as high as GBX 257 ($3.11). Indus Gas shares last traded at GBX 253 ($3.06), with a volume of 146 shares changing hands.

Indus Gas Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.37, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a market capitalization of £529.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,472.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 246.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 242.11.

Indus Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 2,176 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.