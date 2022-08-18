Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Impel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.99). The consensus estimate for Impel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.00) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Impel Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Impel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55.

Impel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Impel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,949.08% and a negative return on equity of 255.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 66.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

