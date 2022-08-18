ImageCoin Price Hits $0.0026 (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $33,831.93 and approximately $1,596.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 21.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00251953 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,006,594 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

