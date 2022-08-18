Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.71 billion-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.19 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Illumina to $327.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Illumina to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Illumina to $130.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $259.21.

Illumina Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $213.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.26 and a 200 day moving average of $271.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,549.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $524.99.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,225,000 after purchasing an additional 182,272 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 214,258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $74,861,000 after buying an additional 36,522 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $8,166,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 779,158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $272,238,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

