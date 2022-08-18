Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Raised by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up approximately 2.2% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $213.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3,549.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $524.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illumina to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Illumina to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.21.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.