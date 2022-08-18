Ignition Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (IC)

Ignition (IC) traded 28% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Ignition has a total market cap of $23,244.54 and $3.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 30.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ignition Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,572,375 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,202 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

