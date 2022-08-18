IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $761.69

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 761.69 ($9.20) and traded as high as GBX 851 ($10.28). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 842.50 ($10.18), with a volume of 957,503 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($14.62) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IG Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,070 ($12.93).

IG Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 914.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 738.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 762.81.

IG Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 31.24 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. IG Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

In other news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.25), for a total value of £122,837.55 ($148,426.23). In other IG Group news, insider Jon Noble sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 814 ($9.84), for a total transaction of £463,963.72 ($560,613.48). Also, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.25), for a total value of £122,837.55 ($148,426.23).

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

