I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $41.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. I-Mab traded as low as $5.87 and last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 47214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in I-Mab by 40.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 29,532 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in I-Mab by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 84,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the first quarter valued at about $9,961,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth about $2,189,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth about $5,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

