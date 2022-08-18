Hypersign identity (HID) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $42,942.80

Hypersign identity (HID) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. Hypersign identity has a market capitalization of $42,942.80 and $10,371.00 worth of Hypersign identity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hypersign identity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hypersign identity has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.67 or 0.00722483 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Hypersign identity

Hypersign identity’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,000 coins. Hypersign identity’s official Twitter account is @hypersignchain.

Hypersign identity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hypersign identity directly using US dollars.

