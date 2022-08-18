Hyperion (HYN) Price Tops $0.21

Hyperion (HYN) traded down 27.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $43.23 million and approximately $64.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hyperion has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000908 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,375.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004305 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00129394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034219 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00068681 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

