Hydro Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $67,724.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (HOT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $67,724.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,455.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004289 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00129458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00034638 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00067402 BTC.

Hydro Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

