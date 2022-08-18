HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. HUYA had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HUYA stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. HUYA has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.01 million, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HUYA by 8,607.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the second quarter valued at $321,000. 25.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

