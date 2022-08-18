Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) was down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.58 and last traded at C$3.74. Approximately 341,874 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,824,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from C$24.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The firm has a market cap of C$711.48 million and a PE ratio of -15.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

In other Hut 8 Mining news, Senior Officer Jason Alexander Zaluski sold 46,666 shares of Hut 8 Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total transaction of C$91,488.69.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

