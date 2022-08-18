Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Downgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from C$24.00 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Down 10.5 %

TSE HUT opened at C$3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. Hut 8 Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.65 and a 1-year high of C$20.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.74. The company has a market cap of C$748.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hut 8 Mining

About Hut 8 Mining

In other Hut 8 Mining news, Senior Officer Jason Alexander Zaluski sold 46,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total transaction of C$91,488.69.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

