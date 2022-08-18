Hush Trading Down 24.1% Over Last Week (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. Hush has a market cap of $615,196.53 and $674.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0513 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00321260 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00123244 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00080427 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004200 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

