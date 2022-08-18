Huntington National Bank Purchases 8,429 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.1% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.05% of Accenture worth $114,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.11.

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $317.32. 3,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,078. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

