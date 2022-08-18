Huntington National Bank Purchases 12,020 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 484,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $89,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Price Performance

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,855. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.