Huntington National Bank Has $77.30 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.09% of Chubb worth $77,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Chubb by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,887 shares of company stock worth $23,733,504 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb Stock Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

NYSE:CB traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.32. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $171.96 and a twelve month high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

