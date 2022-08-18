Huntington National Bank Buys 30,583 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,583 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $46,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,238,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,774,000 after buying an additional 29,737 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 65.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 60,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $22,673,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,236. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $85.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average of $72.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

