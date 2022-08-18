Huntington National Bank Buys 23,589 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,589 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $43,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $219.37. 1,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,750. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.79 and a 200 day moving average of $221.35.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.74.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

